- Skilled and knowledgable of child protection practice to enhance a child focussed family centred practice culture.



- Responds thoughtfully and reflectively to communicate effectively with others to undertake child centred work in the face of challenging situations.



- Provide high level expertise to facilitate staff mentoring and practice development; and provide leadership in the implementation of continuous improvement strategies based on clinical best practice.



An exciting opportunity exists for a Principal Practitioner on a Fixed term 3 January 2022 until 1 July 2022 basis in the Principle Practice branch of Inner Eastern Melbourne Area.





The Child Protection Principal Practitioner has a primary aim to strengthen the skills and knowledge of child protection practitioners and build a child focussed family centred practice culture that integrates evidence from research and critical reflection. The Child Protection Principal Practitioner will undertake specialist assessments and interventions, case reviews, appeals and maintain case records, visit children, their parents, families and carers, and other professionals involved with clients of Child Protection. The Child Protection Principal Practitioner will provide high level expertise and offer secondary consultation and live supervision; facilitate staff mentoring and practice development; and provide leadership in the implementation of continuous improvement strategies based on clinical best practice.

As our ideal candidate, you will be required to demonstrate:

Understands child development - Identifies normal developmental stages within a child's life, and understands attachment and trauma theories as they relate to child protection practice. Identifies risks to children – identifies factors that place a child at risk of abuse or neglect and articulates this risk verbally and in writing to a range of stakeholders including parent, children and other professionals. Understands the legislative and statutory framework - understands and embeds the Child Youth and Families Act (2005) in practice, including the core responsibilities and principles of the Act. Works confidently with families impacted by drug and alcohol abuse - demonstrates an understanding of the legislative, policy, and practice requirements relating to families impacted by drug and/or alcohol abuse, and is able to apply these skills in practice. Works confidently with families impacted by family violence – demonstrates an understanding of the legislative, policy, and practice requirements relating to family violence and is able to apply these skills in practice. Works confidently with Aboriginal children and families - demonstrates an understanding of the legislative, policy and practice requirements relating to Aboriginal children, families, and communities and the ability to apply case practice and decision-making. Operates effectively in a fast-paced and changing environment - operates effectively and delivers results in fast-paced, an ambiguous and changing environment. Confidently prepares for court - initiates, prepares, and presents in Children's Court, or other tribunals. Communicates risk and risk-related concepts verbally - confidently conveys ideas and information in a clear and interesting way. Understands and meets the needs of target audiences (delivers the right information to the right people). Welcomes constructive feedback. Sees things from other's points of view and confirms understanding. Writes professionally and convincingly - prepares complex briefs, letters, emails and reports using clear, concise and grammatically correct language. Edits written communications to ensure they contain the information necessary to achieve their purpose and meet audience needs. Ensures appropriate style and formats are used.



Mandatory qualifications or requirements for this opportunity include:

A recognised Social Work degree or a similar welfare or behavioural related degree which includes:

(a) a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma; and preferably

(b) a practical component such as counselling or case work practice or

A recognised Diploma of Community Services Work, or similar qualification which is studied over a minimum of two academic years of full-time study (or part time equivalent) and includes:

(b) a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma

(c) supervised fieldwork placements (ideally completed within the child and family welfare sector) and at least one unit of study in case management, case work practice or counselling and

A valid driver's licence.

A current Working with Children Check (WWCC) card.





For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria and qualification requirements for the role please refer to the Position Description attached.





MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY



The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required.

For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH and FSV COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy.docx (sharepoint.com)

HOW TO APPLY:



Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.



Please note, for this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.



Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.



Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.



For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)



